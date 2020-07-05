Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $151.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

EPR Properties stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,872. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

