Zacks: Analysts Anticipate D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to Post $1.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.48. D. R. Horton reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.12.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,765,000 after acquiring an additional 223,481 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 38.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,586,000 after acquiring an additional 407,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $179,337,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $106,232,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,176. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

