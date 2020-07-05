Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.40). Asante Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asante Solutions.
Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,879,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after acquiring an additional 284,156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 590,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 284,586 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 476,074 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 93,131 shares during the period.
Asante Solutions stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. 1,145,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,319. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $20.67.
About Asante Solutions
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.
