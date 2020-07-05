Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.40). Asante Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asante Solutions.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PUMP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,879,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after acquiring an additional 284,156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 590,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 284,586 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 476,074 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 93,131 shares during the period.

Asante Solutions stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. 1,145,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,319. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $20.67.

About Asante Solutions

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asante Solutions (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.