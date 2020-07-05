XRP Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. XRP has a total market cap of $7.78 billion and $1.03 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XRP has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Coinhub, CoinBene and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.01701057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00169765 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00107876 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,932,726 coins and its circulating supply is 44,257,803,618 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Huobi, BitFlip, C2CX, BX Thailand, Indodax, Coinrail, Upbit, Kraken, DragonEX, Koinex, LakeBTC, Bitsane, Sistemkoin, Fatbtc, Binance, Bitinka, Covesting, Coinsuper, Bits Blockchain, BitMarket, Liquid, OTCBTC, BTC Markets, Bitbank, Exrates, Exmo, Cryptohub, OKEx, Gatehub, Stellarport, Independent Reserve, Ovis, Tripe Dice Exchange, CoinBene, BtcTurk, Instant Bitex, BTC Trade UA, Poloniex, Braziliex, Coindeal, Coinone, Bitso, Vebitcoin, FCoin, Bitlish, ABCC, DigiFinex, MBAex, CoinFalcon, CEX.IO, RippleFox, Gate.io, B2BX, Bitstamp, BCEX, Koineks, Altcoin Trader, LiteBit.eu, BitBay, Coinhub, WazirX, ZB.COM, Ripple China, Kuna, Korbit, GOPAX, Bithumb, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), OpenLedger DEX, CoinEgg, Coinbe, Coinsquare and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

