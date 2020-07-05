XEL Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. XEL has a total market cap of $373,230.53 and $1,764.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. During the last week, XEL has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001115 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official website is xel.org

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.