Xaya Reaches Market Cap of $1.49 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $3,289.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xaya alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 63.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 52,724,530 coins and its circulating supply is 43,582,403 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.