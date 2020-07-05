Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Wrap Technologies stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Wrap Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million.

In other Wrap Technologies news, COO Michael James Rothans sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $41,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,940.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $152,628.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wrap Technologies by 98.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wrap Technologies (WRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.