WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $6.19 on Friday. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25.

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

