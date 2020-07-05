WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.00. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

