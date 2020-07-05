WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Up 886.9% in June

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 886.9% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 416,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,690. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WYY. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WidePoint from $0.70 to $0.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WidePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 369,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $210,755.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,639,987 shares of company stock worth $1,615,573 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.77% of WidePoint worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

