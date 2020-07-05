WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Investec raised shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

