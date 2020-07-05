Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International is one of the world’s leading providers of equipment and services used for the drilling, completion and production of oil and natural gas wells. Its operations are conducted in numerous countries and it has service and sales locations in substantially all of the oil and natural gas producing regions in the world. The company’s products and services are divided into the following four principal operating divisions: Drilling and Intervention Services; Completion Systems; Artificial Lift Systems; and Compression Services. “

Separately, G.Research lowered shares of Weatherford International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:WFTIQ opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.06. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 380.22% and a net margin of 61.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

