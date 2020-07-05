Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.78 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $128,967.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 121.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.01695855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00170329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00108345 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,247,175 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

