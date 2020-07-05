Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.66. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,257,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,244,000 after buying an additional 210,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,490,000 after buying an additional 174,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Waste Connections by 8.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,583,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,339,000 after purchasing an additional 427,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,668,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.