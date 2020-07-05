Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HCC. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $763.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 615.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,171 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 35.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,358,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

