Wagerr Price Tops $0.0268 on Top Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $3,516.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001496 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000434 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 212,149,653 coins and its circulating supply is 190,770,039 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.