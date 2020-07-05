Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.38) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will earn ($3.38) per share for the year.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.11% and a negative net margin of 34.70%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VYGR. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.93. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $28.38.

In related news, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 457,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 196,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 172,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 5,117.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 165,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

