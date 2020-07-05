VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VLPNY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $4.31 on Friday. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

About VOESTALPINE AG/ADR

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

