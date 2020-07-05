Vitae (VITAE) Reaches Market Cap of $27.17 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. Vitae has a total market cap of $27.17 million and $536,029.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00015442 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vitae has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004554 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000843 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

