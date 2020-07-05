Viacoin (VIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.37 million and $74,542.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00457907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003419 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,169,226 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.