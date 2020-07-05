Veros Hits Market Capitalization of $162,058.83 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veros has a market cap of $162,058.83 and $48,629.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001460 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.01695855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00170329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00108345 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.