VeriCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $122,429.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00032387 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,026.94 or 0.99927782 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001017 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001636 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00129020 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006722 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000370 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,880,809 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.