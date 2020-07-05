Verge Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, Huobi and Bitbns. Verge has a total market cap of $113.40 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00459042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003411 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000451 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,317,753,143 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, Graviex, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Coindeal, Gate.io, Huobi, Crex24, BiteBTC, Binance, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

