Velas (VLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $108.09 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0805 or 0.00000891 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $108.09 million and $1.41 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002276 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005470 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000149 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,084,603,049 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

