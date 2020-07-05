ValuEngine Upgrades NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) to Buy

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:BIMI opened at $2.11 on Friday. NF Energy Saving has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NF Energy Saving stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of NF Energy Saving at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

