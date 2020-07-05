ValuEngine Lowers U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on U.S. Auto Parts Network from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 116.39% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 183,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $1,657,402.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 116,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,733.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $111,460 and sold 1,935,211 shares valued at $16,845,594. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 14.2% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,133 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.2% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 447,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 25.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,145,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 630,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

