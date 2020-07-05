ValuEngine Lowers Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of PTVCA stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Protective Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.
Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter.
Protective Insurance Company Profile
Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.
