ValuEngine Lowers Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PTVCA stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Protective Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protective Insurance stock. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Protective Insurance accounts for about 0.3% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Protective Insurance worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

