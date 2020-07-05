ValuEngine Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plug Power from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.56.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 169.08% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,522.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 398,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $1,727,453.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,115 shares in the company, valued at $909,797.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,136,708 shares of company stock worth $18,963,500. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after buying an additional 5,883,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after buying an additional 1,551,234 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 6,027,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 175,792 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,861,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 2,174,013 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $10,773,000. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.