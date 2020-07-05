ValuEngine Lowers NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTES. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.66.

Shares of NTES opened at $430.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. NetEase has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $441.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

