ValuEngine Lowers CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Strong Sell

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRA International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get CRA International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. CRA International has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. CRA International had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $126.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CRA International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CRA International by 45.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth about $2,451,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.