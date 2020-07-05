Utrust (UTK) Trading Up 17.8% This Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $17.78 million and $817,128.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.31 or 0.05123374 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00053113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002402 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.