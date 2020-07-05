USDX (USDX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,140.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. USDX has a market cap of $601,325.84 and approximately $1,140.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001769 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002560 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001232 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000073 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,655 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

