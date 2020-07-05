US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ECOL. TheStreet lowered US Ecology from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on US Ecology from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.25.

ECOL stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.96.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $240.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katina Dorton bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $37,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in US Ecology by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 790,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,017,000 after buying an additional 75,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in US Ecology by 291.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in US Ecology by 14.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter valued at $444,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

