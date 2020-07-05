Unobtanium (UNO) Price Reaches $61.93 on Major Exchanges

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $12.53 million and approximately $84.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $61.93 or 0.00684271 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,049.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.12 or 0.02432231 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000611 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000516 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,378 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

