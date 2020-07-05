UnlimitedIP (UIP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $196,973.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, HADAX, Allcoin and LBank. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $196,973.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.01694464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00170354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00108575 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,276,568,735 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, HADAX, Allcoin, LBank and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

