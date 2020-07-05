Uniqure NV Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:QURE)

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Uniqure in a research report issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of QURE opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. Uniqure has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,044,829 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Uniqure by 330.9% in the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 237,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure during the first quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

