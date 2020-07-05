UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Independent Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.