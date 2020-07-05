Ubiq Price Up 28.6% Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $37,288.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

