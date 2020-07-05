Ubex Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Ubex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitMart and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Ubex has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $978,740.60 and approximately $109,051.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016433 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,991,086,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,176,495,353 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Bilaxy, YoBit, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, LBank, BitMart, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

