UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ube Industries, Ltd. produces and sells chemical product which consists of nylon resins, plastics and synthetic rubbers, fine chemicals and pharmaceutical bulk compounds and intermediates. Ube Industries, Ltd. is based in Ube, Japan. “

Get UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR alerts:

UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement and construction materials, machinery, and energy and environment businesses worldwide. Its Chemicals segment offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor, high purity chemicals, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (UBEOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.