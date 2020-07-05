Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -2.50

Press coverage about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a daily sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Twitter’s score:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $31,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $223,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,314. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

