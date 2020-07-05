TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank upgraded TUI AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised TUI AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TUI AG/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TUI AG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of TUI AG/ADR stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. TUI AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. TUI AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that TUI AG/ADR will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG/ADR Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

