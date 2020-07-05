TrumpCoin Reaches Market Cap of $70,677.33 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $70,677.33 and $254.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 55.2% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006693 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016310 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00019054 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.81 or 0.01735725 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000508 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

