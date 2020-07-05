Truegame (TGAME) Reaches Market Cap of $152,650.12

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Truegame has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $152,650.12 and approximately $4,487.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045049 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.75 or 0.05066004 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017974 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00053346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

