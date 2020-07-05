TrueDeck Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19,690.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $160,043.39 and approximately $19,690.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.04 or 0.01693683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00170359 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00108730 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

