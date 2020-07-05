TrueChain Reaches Market Cap of $20.02 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $20.02 million and $23.21 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002789 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, ZB.COM and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045074 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.05134879 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018110 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00053327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DragonEX, CoinBene, Bithumb, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

