TRON Trading Up 5.1% This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Kryptono, Ovis and BitFlip. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $669.39 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.01700459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00169779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000733 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00107740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official website is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, LBank, CoinEx, Coindeal, Kucoin, Coinrail, OKEx, Neraex, OpenLedger DEX, CoinBene, Bitbns, Bibox, LiteBit.eu, Bitfinex, Exrates, Kryptono, Liqui, Indodax, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, DDEX, Binance, Zebpay, Mercatox, Bit-Z, Rfinex, Coinnest, BTC-Alpha, Tidex, Bittrex, BitFlip, RightBTC, Exmo, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Braziliex, Upbit, IDAX, Huobi, YoBit, IDCM, Stocks.Exchange, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ovis, Cobinhood, Liquid, DigiFinex, Tokenomy, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, Hotbit, Bithumb, BitForex, WazirX, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Koinex, HitBTC, OEX and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

