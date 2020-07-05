Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

TBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $551.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $196,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Anderson purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $752,320.00. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

