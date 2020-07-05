Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $39.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $497,661.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,125.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $843,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. Trimble has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

