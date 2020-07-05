Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Receives $106.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.88. 641,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,661. Trex has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $132.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.42.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

